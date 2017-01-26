Shia LaBeouf Arrested For Attacking A Different Alleged Nazi

This hasn’t made Trump resign? I don’t believe it.

When we last left Shia LaBeouf, he was bumping chests with a supposed white supremacist, or some kid he paid to wear an Imperial officer’s hat and stir shit up. The jury’s still out. However, last night Shia clearly listened to the entire internet telling him to always punch a Nazi because he was arrested after attacking a protester who may have disrupted Shia’s livestream to say some nice things about Hitler. Or was someone completely different! Have I mentioned this whole thing’s a pretentious shit-show? The whole thing’s a pretentious shit-show. Page Six reports:

The actor was performing his “He Will Not Divide Us” livestream protest when someone disrupted the exhibit and LaBeouf allegedly slugged him, according to police.

A video taken from the performance, going on outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, shows LaBeouf being apprehended in the background.

In an earlier video, a man approaches LaBeouf and embraces him before strangely shouting, “Hitler did nothing wrong.”

LaBeouf then appears to shove the man before the camera pans away from the scene.

It was not clear if this was the same incident LaBeouf was arrested for.

And while this sounds like a righteous battle against the greatest evil the world has ever seen, if you hop over to TMZ, it was mostly scarf-pulling because clearly “badass” was on the menu.

The video doesn’t capture the entire incident, but there’s definitely a scuffle between Shia and another guy. You see everyone looking at the scuffle, and at 13 seconds you hear someone say, “He hit me!”

Cops say the victim and witnesses claim Shia pulled the guy’s scarf, scratched him in the face and pushed him.

The Greatest Generation: “I stormed the beaches at Normandy.”

Shia LaBeouf: “I pulled a guy’s scarf, bro. It was hand-woven and everything, yo. I’m talking the textiles itself were just magnificent. But when I throw down, I throw down. That delicate weave though..”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty