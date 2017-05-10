Shh! Ricky Martin Is Acting!

What would FX’s new show about the Versace murder be without a Forrest Gump/Bubba moment in which Ricky Martin proves to the world once-and-for-all that he can act while speaking English. As you can see by these pictures, Rico has discovered the body of a zombie with alien-green splooge on his face. This is something that totally happened in real life, but the media has swept the true story under the rug because they’re just upside, inside out.

OK, it’s a CGI bullet hole- but still, Ricky Martin looks like he’s trying to give birth in these photos, somebody get him a La Croix.