Sharon Osbourne Gets One Last Jab At Kim K.

The last person you want clucking about you is Sharon Osbourne. Last week she called Kim Kardashian a “ho” after she tried to tell Harper’s Bazaar that she was a feminist. To be clear though, Kim didn’t say she was necessarily a “textbook definition” of a feminist in that interview but rather the kind who makes money by showing off her vagina… kind of like strippers, porn stars, and whatever Farrah Abraham does.

Here’s a timeline of what went down:

Sharon Osbourne was asked by someone at Telegraph what her opinion was on Kim K. calling herself a feminist.

She reminded that person of the difference between feminism and being a “ho.”

Kim Kardashian did something “ho-ish” in response, aka posting a naked picture of herself.

Hurricane Irma ravaged South Florida.

They didn’t get into a fist fight so we’re going to just chalk this up as a loss for everybody.

Sharon Osbourne set the record straight on The Talk yesterday (which I guess is like The View but with a guy or something?) by getting one last jab in at Kim to remind her that feminism isn’t about how much exposure your boobs can get.

“She wants to show it, which is her business, nobody else’s business but hers, and that’s great, but people have been doing that since day one and people have been stripping and whatever since day one,” Osbourne continued. “It doesn’t make you a feminist, it makes you someone who is a strong person, and confident with their body and wants to show it. But, that’s not a feminist.” (from PageSix)

I will be standing by with bated breath to see what kind of semi-nude Instagram post Kim Kardashian will respond with. While I’m doing that, you can go back to giving as many fucks as the guy who made this hat Boy George wore to some fashion show last night…