Someone’s Suing Taylor Swift Again for Something Stupid

Taylor Swift, CEO of SwiftCorp, is being sued for allegedly ripping off 3LW’s 2001 hit song “Playas Gon’ Play.” Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claim that Swift owes them for literally using six words from their 2001 song in her 2013 megahit, “Shake it Off.” They don’t have a case, but I’m still going to give them some attention and perpetuate the vicious trend of making headlines over stupid shit.

Here’s a breakdown of the contested choruses:

“Playas they gonna play” / “And haters they gonna hate” Vs. “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”

The delivery is also very different both rhythmically and melodically. It should also be noted that in the late 90’s, haters hating, playas playing, and ballers balling, was a highly utilized form of alliteration in pop music. Take, for example, one of my favorite tracks by sex-dungeon-cult-leader R. Kelly off his seminal 2000 album TP-2.com, “Feelin’ on Yo Booty,” which uses the same lyrics in the pre-chorus. Case closed. This is another money grab.

Speaking of grabs… Last month the case of Taylor Swift vs. Gropey McGrabbybottom dominated the headlines. She was being sued by a disgraced radio DJ who was fired for helping himself to a slice of T. Swift’s booty cake. She countersued and settled for $1 to prove nobody pulls a knife on the massive corporate entity that is SwiftCorp and gets away with it. It was certainly nothing close to the victim complex she exhibited during the whole Kanye West ordeal, but it was great fodder for promoting her new (mediocre) music. Perhaps this joke of a case is just another way to divert our attention from how shitty her new music is by making people feel sorry for how rich and powerful SwiftCorp has become.

If you’re still on about the 3LW comparison to “Shake it Off,” here are both songs so that you can hear for yourself…