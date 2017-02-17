Seth Rogen Is Trolling The Shit Out Of Donald Trump Jr. On Twitter

In a move almost as dumb as Bill Cosby’s management inviting people to “meme him”, Odo from DS9 cosplayer Donald Trump Jr. started following Seth Rogen on Twitter. It backfired spectacularly as soon as Rogen realized it and has since been trying to get Trump Jr. to convince his dad to resign. And while some people might be tired of Seth Rogen’s schtick, this right here? He can keep this shit going forever.

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Rogen then slid into Trump’s DMs, and please shoot me for saying that. Shoot me right in the face.

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

If @jasoninthehouse won't investigate Flynn's ties to Russia, maybe I can get his boss' son to help me do it. pic.twitter.com/bmOfDDepC3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Look, I don’t know if it’s fair to go after Donald Trump Jr. for the sins of his father. All I really know about the guy is that everyone hates him because he goes big game hunting and poses like an asshole with his kills afterwards. But if I’m being completely honest, I don’t give two shits about that either. Animal activism is great if that’s your cause, but on my list of priorities it ranks somewhere between cleaning my garage and sitting through the new season of Gossip Girl. What I do think is fine is exploiting any kind of opening to attack evil where it lives:

Yo! @KimKardashian Can you ask your mom how many absorbed souls she needs to stop pimping out your family? We're prepared to offer all of FL — Photo Boy (@photochrist) February 17, 2017

Photo: Getty