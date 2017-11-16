Another day another accusation of sexual harassment. Today’s case is Democratic Senator and Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken. According to a model/radio DJ named Leeann Tweeden, Franken kissed her without her consent while on a USO tour of Afghanistan back in 2006. He also took the picture below which shows Franken reaching for Tweeden’s breasts while she sleeps on a plane. While I think his actions are absolutely inappropriate, she’s claiming he “groped her breasts while she was sleeping” and, well… look at the picture taken by the official USO photographer.

CREDIT: USO via USO via KABC

To be clear — I’m not trying to say that what Franken did was OK whatsoever, in any way shape or form — but in light of all the accusations going around, the word “groped” might not have been the best word choice. Groping, for me at least, implies some sexual pleasure for someone in the mix. In this instance, hovering your hands over some kevlar-covered boobs and asking to have your picture taken is hardly something he might be getting a stiffy over. It’s some grade school level immaturity — and that DOESN’T MAKE IT OK — but she could have gone with a better word than what happened to Terry Crews’ balls, Ben Affleck’s hair stylists’ ass, and that poor little girl that was stuck on set with Tom Sizemore…

That being said, Al Franken did shove his tongue into the mouth of a woman who clearly did not want it and proceeded to mock and bully her after she rejected his advance. That’s the real damning accusation here that’s going to lump him in with all the other sleezebags that have been publicly handed their sexual deviant asterisk badges. Here’s how it went down during a rehearsal for a bit in the USO show…

“When I saw the script, Franken had written a moment when his character comes at me for a ‘kiss’. I suspected what he was after, but I figured I could turn my head at the last minute, or put my hand over his mouth, to get more laughs from the crowd. On the day of the show Franken and I were alone backstage going over our lines one last time. He said to me, ‘We need to rehearse the kiss.’ I laughed and ignored him. Then he said it again. I said something like, ‘Relax Al, this isn’t SNL… we don’t need to rehearse the kiss.’ He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable. He repeated that actors really need to rehearse everything and that we must practice the kiss. I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me. We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth. I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time. I walked away. All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth. I felt disgusted and violated. Not long after, I performed the skit as written, carefully turning my head so he couldn’t kiss me on the lips.” (from KABC)

For the rest of their USO tour together, Tweeden says Franken constantly shot her petty insults whenever she was forced to be near him… and it wasn’t until their 36 hour flight home that Franken snapped the “groping” photo.

As of this writing, Tweeden’s blog post went up about an hour ago and there has been no word yet from Senator Franken on these accusations (you really should read the whole thing), but you’re goddamn right that Fox News, Breitbart, and every Roy Moore defending conservative has been creaming their Hillary-hating vitriol all over this story for the past 45-minutes because sexual harassment is only a bipartisan issue when it’s one of their guys being accused.

I believe Tweeden’s account and I truly feel that Franken fucked up gravely here, but a headline like “Democrat Senator Smiled as He Groped Sleeping Service Member” is going to make Thanksgiving dinner a fucking blast for your drunk uncle that no one likes… brace yourselves, this year is gonna be a doozie.

