Good Morning, Selena Weber Bikini Photos, And Other News
Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina rock pissed off more doctors. [Lainey Gossip]
Queer Eye For The Straight Guy is getting a reboot. [Dlisted]
Ronda Rousey will personally fight the DAPL. [TMZ]
Steve Bannon is guilty of voter fraud, according to idiot. [Newser]
Roxane Gay puts her money where mouth is. [The Frisky]
At least the Trump administration is making people read. [Celebuzz]
Drake might be doing a porn star that isn’t JLo. [Celebslam]
Hilary Duff in yoga pants. [Popoholic]
Is it me or has Nina Agdal gotten hotter? [Hollywood Tuna]
Emily Sears does Maxim Australia. [DrunkenStepfather]
