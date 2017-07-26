Selena Gomez’ New Music Video Has Some Interesting Allusions

Selena Gomez released her new music video today for her song “Fetish” ft. Gucci Mane. After watching it a couple of times, I either have no idea how obscure fetishes have gotten in 2017 or Gomez and company just made a music video about a girl with pica who trashes her house and eats broken glass and soap.

I’m selling it short – there are elements of sexual fetishes but the video has this weird subliminal way of putting them in your head for the sake of deniability. This is Selena Gomez, not Trent Reznor, we’re talking about here; Disney still might have some fingers inside somebody in her camp so I guess I get it…

From a marketing standpoint, producers probably think it’s a home run because it appeals to both her “coming of age” fanbase (who are sooooo misunderstood) as well as creepy old guys that just want to see Selena Gomez dressed like Lolita and getting peed on in an antique dining room.