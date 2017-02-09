What’s Up, Selena Gomez Cleavage? And Other News
Wait, Justin Timberlake is up for an Oscar for Trolls?! [Lainey Gossip]
Tom Hiddleston explains the “I ♥ T.S.” tank top. [Dlisted]
Robin Thicke’s custody battle is going well. [TMZ]
Even Trump’s SCOTUS nominee thinks his tweets are stupid. [Newser]
Ladies, here what a dude wants when he mouthifies your noonerhole. [The Frisky]
Ray J isn’t afraid of the Kardashians. [Celebuzz]
Durrani Popal in a bikini. [Celebslam]
Elsa Hosk in yoga pants. [Popoholic]
Jesus Christ, Charlotte McKinney in Maxim. [Hollywood Tuna]
That’s Bella Hadid’s nipple. [DrunkenStepfather]
