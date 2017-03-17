Selena Gomez In A Bikini For Vogue And Other News
Advertisement
JLo thinks A-Rod won’t get bored with her. [Lainey Gossip]
Mischa Barton has great choice in men. [Dlisted]
So this is some weird shit. [TMZ]
Sean Hannity pulled a gun on Juan Williams. NBD. [Newser]
Now a Dash store got vandalized. Is it a blood moon? [Celebuzz]
Chrissy Teigen’s almost nipple slip. [Celebslam]
Damn, Kristen Bell, where did those come from? [Popoholic]
Bryana Holly belongs in a bikini. [Hollywood Tuna]
Subway probably wasn’t best spot for this, Bella Thorne. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Vogue
Advertisement
Advertisement