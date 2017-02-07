Donald Trump Is *Pissed* That Sean Spicer Was Played By A Woman

Normally, Donald Trump can be counted on to flip his shit and cry for a safe space after every time Alec Baldwin portrays him on Saturday Night Live. But this weekend, he was notably silent after Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer to the delight of even Trump voters, who found it hilarious. In fact, on Monday, Spicer actually gave an interview with Extra where he was a good sport about the whole thing, but made sure to say the show is “mean” to the president or Steve Bannon gets to hunt him through the woods of Germany.

However, it turns out that the McCarthy sketch pissed Trump off so badly that he couldn’t even bring himself to tweet about it because – wait for it – Sean Spicer was played by a woman. The President of the United States, folks. Politico reports:

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press.

“Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” added a top Trump donor.

Trump’s uncharacteristic Twitter silence over the weekend about the “Saturday Night Live” sketch was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel. Sources said the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trump world.

“Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.” Yes, because losing your mind over a comedy show is a true sign of strength. That’s how you can really spot a badass.

“What’s that guy doing over there?”

“He’s making a pouty face because girls shouldn’t be boys on TV.”

“My God. It’s like watching Rambo in real life. And is that a bathrobe he’s wearing? It’s only 6:30!” *dies from being exposed to extreme levels of manliness*



