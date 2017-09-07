I Think Scott Disick’s Psych Ward Stay Was A Stunt

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband and voracious vagina slayer Scott Disick was placed on 5150 hold last month. Basically he was on psychiatric hold because, through some way or another, the hospital considered him a danger to himself or others. While Lord Disick is certainly a train wreck booze hound, he never came across as a guy who didn’t know exactly what he was doing. I predicted in May that he would bang his way into obscurity by August, so I’ll begrudgingly eat those words because I have dignity… no matter how much it may smell like old Burger King and thrift store T shirts, it’s still technically dignity.

Today however, I’m theorizing that all of this is a stunt for the next season of the flailing Keeping Up With The Kardashians TV show. America is eating it up too because we’re stupid.

Disick is a dick, but he’s not crazy. He may have a bit of an alcohol issue, but hey… it’s not that bad. He might be a horrible father because he’d rather spend two months in the South of France than drop his kids off at karate practice, but hey… didn’t we all hate our dad at some point?

The news today is that he spent last night in NYC eating dinner at some overrated (yet well-connected) restaurant with Kim K and Jonathan Cheban…

We’re told the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star — who was hospitalized in August and placed on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold — was out for dinner Wednesday evening at Milos in New York with Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban. Sources say the crew were filming for their E! reality show. (from PageSix)

I’m sure it was an elegant evening full of deep, meaningful conversation and intellectual debate…

Kim: Scott you’ve been like, drinking and having sex for months – what about your kids? (Kim farts)

Scott: Whuh-bow makih? Shis shou wakkin ma ranstagator? YIBBA KIBBA!

*Kim in the confessional*

Kim: Scott has a pretty good point, but I don’t want to back down from this argument. Thankfully Jonathan stepped in and diffused the situation. (Kim farts)

Jonathan Cheban: GUYS! I’m going to consciously interject my Instagram handle into this conversation to gain more followers because my business sucks.

(Kim farts)