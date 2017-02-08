Scott Disick Proposed To Kourtney Kardashian, Guess How That Went

Last week, we saw photos of Scott Disick plowing through models in Miami right out in the open after he was uninvited, reinvited, then booted the fuck out of the Kardashian’s Costa Rica vacation. Turns out he thought proposing to Kourtney Kardashian – without a ring – would go over smoothly and somehow magically make him not Scott Disick. Us Weekly reports:

Scott Disick vowed that his four-day trip to Costa Rica with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign 2, would be unforgettable. So when the mood struck — and as the E! cameras were rolling — “Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a Kardashian source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”

Kourtney wouldn’t engage. Set on keeping their relationship platonic after nine years of ups and downs, “she told him no,” says the insider. “Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry.” Fueling his distress: Disick, 33, had been on a two-year mission to win her back, getting sober at a Malibu rehab in 2015 and visiting clubs only for paid hosting gigs. The about-face came too late, says a pal: “Kourtney is over being with him.”

At this point, your brain’s probably going, “Wait, wait, I know meaningless information about this because you keep reading celebrity gossip, you goddamn sonofabitch. This wasn’t what I was made for!” And there’s a good reason for that:

Sources close to Scott tell us … he secretly flew a girl to Costa Rica — where the Kardashians were filming their show — and put her up at a hotel where the crew was staying. It’s pretty clear … the Kardashians didn’t want an interloper while they filmed, so Scott tried to keep it on the QT.

Yup, that’s right. Scott Disick had a backup girl waiting in his hotel room in case things went south. Which raises the question of what would’ve happened had Kourtney said yes.

“Let’s get married.”

“Okay!”

“Oh, wow, shit. You actually said ‘yes.’ Fuck. Wow. Can you hold on a sec?”

*hops into car, tires screech, running sound, hotel door opens, faint yelling can be heard, gunshot, a loud splash as something falls into the water, tires screech, car pulls up, runs back to Kourtney*

“Baby, I’m so happy! By the way, I need another room.”

“Why?”

“For real? Already with the questions? I don’t need this negativity.”

*hops into car, tries screech, running sound, hotel door opens*

“DAMMIT!”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Instagram