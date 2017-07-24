Scott Disick Is Still A Real Disick Head

Recently, Scott Disick’s lifestyle is one part vagina cookie monster and one part Nic Cage in Leaving Las Vegas. It’s been well-documented that the guy doesn’t adhere to these “societal norms” that are usually associated with “being a father,” as he’s been photographed with a drink in his hand since May. He’s also been photographed with a different model groping on his Disick-stick every other day, so obviously the press has been painting him as 2017’s biggest vaginal garbage disposal. He disagrees though, claiming he was just being silly old Scott when he said he was a sex addict on his ex-wife’s serial infomercial… From E!:

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict,” Scott told E! “I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”

Mind you, this quote was taken as Scott was walking around one of those pool lounge VIP clubs in Vegas where they have all you can eat shrimp cocktails and 20 different flavors of vodka behind the bar. If Scott had a real addiction, like crack or World of Warcraft, this would be a textbook “enabling environment” for someone with an actual issue.

There will come a day when we will find Scott retreating to some crystal-worshipping, anti-sex commune in Colorado where he will “detach” from his penis for a few months… before being kicked out for relapsing with the community sherpa.