Scarlett Johansson and her estranged husband Romain Dauriac are continuing their media bitchfest, and it’s fantastic. After Romain’s lawyers released a statement that he was “tired of having to run his life and his child’s life based on Ms. Johansson’s shooting schedule” because how could he have possibly known he was marrying a famous movie star, Scarlett countered this week during an interview with ITV:

“I am so proud to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I’m an independent woman making it happen is very important for me.”

Scarlett’s got a point. She’s a movie star, not a stripper. It’s fine to bring her daughter to work. The worst thing that could happen to her on set is that she’d run into Joaquin Phoen– oh, right. Nevermind. I’m officially on Romain’s side. Scarlett Johansson is a monster.