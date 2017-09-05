ScarJo Got Caught Making Out With Colin Jost… Again

Another “source” at PageSix claims that they spotted Scarlett Johansson and SNL’s Colin Jost making out at another fancy celebrity party over Labor Day weekend. The last time we checked in with ScarJo’s lady business, it was being treated by some hot-shot LA lawyer with a testicle face. People reported (rather convincingly) that all this over-the-pants hand job business with Colin Jost was just a phase and that her and testicle face were the real deal… guess not.

Scarlett Johansson and new boyfriend Colin Jost were seen kissing in the rain and dancing to a performance by Diana Ross at a starry Hamptons party. The new couple — who, according to witnesses, “kissed outside and didn’t care that it was raining” — were among a host of big names at a Saturday bash thrown by Discovery Communications chief David Zaslav and wife Pam at their East Hampton home. (from PageSix)

So if Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are “Notebook-ing” in the Hamptons, what does that mean for testicle face? Did they break it off? Did he miss the party to have his fantasy football draft in a cocaine den with a bunch of other lawyers? The guy’s pretty big and could definitely pulverize Jost, so can we look forward to a good-ole-fashioned nerd bashing if they ever run into each other? I know it’s none of our business, but ya know… that’s our business.

Also, ScarJost aside, this party sounded crazy. It was basically a media illuminati soirée with everybody from Robert Kraft to Jon Bon Jovi getting hamboned in the Hampton’s. Supposedly Katie Couric got up onstage with Diana Ross at some point and sang with her. That’s a duet that could sell out arenas full of middle-aged suburban moms in a heartbeat.