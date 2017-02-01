Sara Jean Underwood’s Crazy Hotness Is The Crap We Missed
Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed which I bookended with Sara Jean Underwood because I haven’t done that in a while and she’s awesome and I know it will piss a bunch of you off. In that spirit, I also put political shit in here like President Trump’s resting derpface at his SCOTUS nomination announcement, his sons who look like every evil frat guy or country club extra from literally any 80s movie, and Sen. Ted Cruz continuing his cheek-spreading tour by kissing Steve Bannon’s ring. So that’s all mixed in with random butts and boobs, because when you come to my house at night to shank my pinko ass I expect you to whisper “Thanks for the boobs” first.
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram