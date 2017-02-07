Welcome to Tuesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring not one, but two Mel Gibson rage faces, because when you’re panning for gold and you find two nuggets, you don’t throw one back into the river. Especially if one of the nuggets looks like it really wants to murder Dev Patel. We’ve also got Courtney Stodden doing almost naked stuff, the outcome of The Royal Footrace that we all could have guessed, and Michael Fassbender and Orlando Bloom presumably talking about how awesome it is to be rich, famous and have a large penis.

“I put mine in Katy Perry!”

“No way! I put mine in the hot robot from Ex Machina!”

*goes in for high five, pauses, faces light up simultaneously, bump crotches together instead*

