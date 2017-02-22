Sara Jean Underwood And Her Friend Are The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Wednesday’s The Crap We Missed featuring alt-right turd fuck, Milo Yiannopoulous’ dying gasp as he shrinks back into obscurity where he belongs. We’ve also got Nicole Kidman who somehow makes Mickey Mouse look like more of a human being than she is, John Travolta as John Gotti, and my personal favorite shot of the day, NFL linebacker Denzel Perryman looking like he’s getting blown by a school of fish. I’m a simple man who is easily entertained. Point in case: I’ve watched this video down here of Sommer Ray cooking eggs and shaking her ass about twenty times and I will continue to do so for days.

Breakfast is served 🍳 ( Tag your friends that love breakfast ) – Olive oil Egg whites Ground beef Cheese Seasonings – #wshh A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:06am PST

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram