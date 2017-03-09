Samantha Bee On ‘The Week That WTF?!’ And Other News
Now Loki gets pissy if you ask him about Taylor Swift. [Lainey Gossip]
Goddammit, what did they do to Thor’s hair? [Dlisted]
This man is a fucking America hero. [TMZ]
And we’re tip-toeing into another ground war. Neat. [Newser]
Blac Chyna ran out of money. [Celebuzz]
Doutzen Kroes and Lara Stone topless, anyone? [Celebslam]
Bella Thorne in a cheerleader outfit. [Popoholic]
The black bar on Rhian Sugden is a war crime. [Hollywood Tuna]
Pamela Anderson’s boobs make me WikiLeak. (I’ll leave now.) [DrunkenStepfather]
