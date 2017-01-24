Warner Bros. Thinks Ryan Reynolds Would Be Green Lantern Again

If you haven’t seen Deadpool yet, it’s basically a 90-minute fart joke that was almost entirely made for the sole purpose of shitting all over Green Lantern and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, it made a butt-ton of money on a shoestring budget, so apparently that made enough visions of coke and strippers appear in Warner Bros.’ eyes that someone actually said, “Hey, do you think Ryan Reynolds will come back to the role he violently hates and also cornholed us so bad we had to delay making a Justice League movie for over half a decade? We should – *snorrttttt* – do that. Ah, God.” Via The Wrap:

Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Armie Hammer, and Jake Gyllenhaal are on the shortlist of actors DC Entertainment is considering pursuing for the role of Hal Jordan in “Green Lantern Corps,” multiple people with knowledge of the project exclusively tell TheWrap.

The casting process is still in the very early stages, and there are no talks with any of the actors as of yet. DC is considering whether Reynolds, who played Jordan in the 2011 film “Green Lantern,” should return to the role, an insider told TheWrap. His superhero stock soared last year when he starred in “Deadpool.”

Now, for those of you with active sex lives, Green Lantern Corps is a “buddy cop movie” featuring Hal Jordan and John Stewart that Warner Bros. thinks it’s going to release in 2020. As for where they got the idea of having a black and white version of a superhero partner up in a movie, I have no idea.





Nope, just give me a minute. It’ll come to me.





Think, think…





True story, I’m going to get death threats over this. You think reactions to the political posts are bad? Try talking to someone who thinks everybody hates Batman V Superman because of Marvel and not, oh I dunno, Batman V Superman. It’s terrifying.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Warner Bros.