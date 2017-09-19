Ryan Phillippe Joins The Violent Guy Club

This one was surprising. Ryan Phillippe is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for allegedly beating her up in his house. Before you jump right to conclusions, I should clarify that on a scale of one to Chris Brown trying to throw Rihanna out of a moving automobile, this was probably more of a Sean Penn.

Elsie Hewitt, a model with a pretty impressive resumé for being 21-years-old, is claiming that, after stopping by her ex’s house to pick up some things, Ryan went silverback on her.

Elsie Hewitt claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, that on July 4, she went to pick up things from his house and she realized he was extremely drunk. She says after she tried talking with him he attacked her, grabbing her upper arm so hard it left heavy bruises and violently throwing her down the stairs as hard as he could. She claims he continued his assault by picking her up like a doll and throwing her down the stairs again. He then screamed, “Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c**t.” She went to the hospital, cops took a report and she got a protective order.

Any sane person, who I don’t know… isn’t a dick and who thinks it’s unjustifiable to attack women, would probably be happy to get their ex’s stuff out of their house. What this makes me believe is that Ryan Phillippe, an industry vet with far more shitty movies than good ones, should be given top honors in this week’s Violent Guy Club. His initiation ceremony will be hosted by LA chapter leader Johnny Depp in the illustrious “Pac-Man Party Room” at the Dave n Busters on Hollywood and Highland this Sunday.

Of course, Ryan Phillippe’s “insiders” have chimed in since the story broke, saying that she was being a clingy bitch and only wants fame/money/revenge/what have you…

Sources connected with Ryan tell TMZ, Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence several days after he broke up with her. They say she was the one who attacked Ryan and refused to leave his home. He removed her from the premises, and he claims she fell and hurt herself. The sources claim that the L.A. City Attorney refused to prosecute after investigating, and they claim she’s filed this lawsuit out of revenge. We’re told Ryan’s side finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media because she is out for money and fame.

I don’t know if these are Phillippe’s people or just TMZ being assholes by actually using the word “amusing” when talking about someone with police/hospital evidence that he put his hands on her, but it’s not a good look. Crazy LA chick or not, Phillippe has been around the block enough times in his 30+ year career to know better. Also, these “glamour shots” they’re referring to are all found on her Instagram, which in the internet media biz translates to “free shit.” Sorry, buttholes.

I doubt she’ll get as big of a settlement she’s aiming for, but, hey, when you’re banging a star and they bang you up, you might as well reach for the stars in court… Don’t act like you wouldn’t. You drive a ’98 Civic, you piece of shit.