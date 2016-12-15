Ryan Lochte Knocked Up His Fiancee

Thanks to Donald Trump “winning” the election, a lot of people are saying this is the year that Idiocracy happens in real life. And while that’s true, what they forget about that movie is it starts with stupid people who should not have kids having lots of kids. Take it away, Ryan Lochte’s sperm:

My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017

Yup, those are the faces you should be making. Preferably while literally anyone else raises your child. Like a pack of hyenas. Or this can of soup.

