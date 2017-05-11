Russian Singer Hanna Ivanova at The Beach, Halsey Dressed As A Sexy Bellhop, And Link-Beef

Miley Cyrus dropped her first single since her dildo days and Katy Perry doesn’t want to fight her. Why? Because all their feud was fabricated by the machine, ya fuckin’ sheep! *smashes a storefront window* [BreatheHeavy]

Awww, shit! Johnny Depp is doing whatever he wants because he’s about to make hundreds of millions off the new Pirates movie (which looks horrible). [LaineyGossip]

Kylie Jenner’s butt is butt doing butt things covered in pink. (Also the guy who writes this website scares the shit out of me). [DrunkenStepfather]

I’m pretty positive that Bow Wow has no idea what the scientific method is. [TooFab]

High five to whoever thought it was a good idea to let Betsy DeVos be the key-note speaker at Bethune-Cookman University… SPOILER ALERT: She gets owned. It’s glorious. [CNN]

Don’t do coke with English money. [MetroUK]

Watch out! Exploitive TV at its finest! We’ve got a show about redneck little people! [People]

Conrad Hilton is really killin’ it lately. [TMZ]

I’m pretty sure Donald Glover could shit on a keyboard and I’d be into it. [ScreenCrush]