Rumer Willis Doing Bikini Things and More News

Robert De Niro and other rich guys are pouring money into the destroyed Caribbean island of Barbuda to build a luxury resort. [PageSix]

Kid Rock gave a speech behind a podium that read “United States of ‘Murica” talkin’ all political and shit. [TMZ]

I don’t know what’s more baffling, the fact that Tiffany Trump’s publicist confused Harper’s Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar or the fact that she has a publicist in the first place. [Celebitchy]

A first glimpse of Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury has people guh-guh-gasping. [Dlisted]

NYFW is getting NSFW and a company traded in the NYSE even got Drew Barrymore to take her top off. [WWTDD]

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara can bang every day now. [Perez]

A guy died trying to surf during Hurricane Irma. [Hollywoodgossip]

Lady Gaga getting high in her grandma’s car is mildly interesting! [Jezebel]