Rumer Willis Doing Bikini Things and More News
Also…
Robert De Niro and other rich guys are pouring money into the destroyed Caribbean island of Barbuda to build a luxury resort. [PageSix]
Kid Rock gave a speech behind a podium that read “United States of ‘Murica” talkin’ all political and shit. [TMZ]
I don’t know what’s more baffling, the fact that Tiffany Trump’s publicist confused Harper’s Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar or the fact that she has a publicist in the first place. [Celebitchy]
A first glimpse of Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury has people guh-guh-gasping. [Dlisted]
NYFW is getting NSFW and a company traded in the NYSE even got Drew Barrymore to take her top off. [WWTDD]
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara can bang every day now. [Perez]
A guy died trying to surf during Hurricane Irma. [Hollywoodgossip]
Lady Gaga getting high in her grandma’s car is mildly interesting! [Jezebel]
