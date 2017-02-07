Rumer Willis In A Bikini And Other News

La La Land is learning to keep its head down. [Lainey Gossip]

This was the best Super Bowl ad Justin Bieber could get? [Dlisted]

‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl? Yup, time for us to burn. [TMZ]

Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on SNL. [Newser]

Goddamn, who is Ashley James? [Celebslam]

The Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter story is goddamn horrific. [Celebuzz]

Being “in your grill” is called politics. [The Frisky]

Emma Stone’s side boob. [Popoholic]

Carmella Rose works it good. [Hollywood Tuna]

Bella Hadid’s butt crack, anyone? [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet