‘Rogue One’ Blu-Ray Won’t Have The Deleted Scenes You’re Looking For

Despite being a commercial and critical success, Rogue One has been surrounded by “controversy” after the internet quickly realized that almost every trailer and TV spot featured shots that weren’t in the movie. And there were a lot of them. But while most Blu-rays have deleted scenes, Disney and/or Lucasfilm is oddly going to pretend that the metric butt-ton for Rogue One never even happened. Via io9:

Some of these [extra features] sound cool, and there’s certainly a chance one or two of them get into some of the difficulties the film faced while it was being made. But to not have any deleted scenes in a movie that literally ended up having deleted scenes shown in every single trailer? That’s disappointing. It felt like this was Lucasfilm’s chance to address all the rumors and speculation about the troubled production head on. Even one featurette about the reshoots, with some quotes from Tony Gilroy, Gareth Edwards, and Kathleen Kennedy, would have gone a long way.

Now, I know what you're thinking, what does this have to do with boobs or Donald Trump? And I honestly couldn't tell you. But what I do know is that this post will stop absolutely no one from buying this Blu-ray the second it comes out. Including me, and I wanted to die during the first 90 minutes of this thing and probably will again.

Photo: Lucasfilm