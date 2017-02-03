People Really Believed Rob Kardashian Is A SCOTUS Nominee

“We need to quit reality TV. It’s not a healthy environment to raise our child in.”

“Here, Rob, eat a Snickers.”

I get a ton of crap every time I suggest that most of America is a shitpile of dumb. And since that never stops me from doing it anyway (See: Leo Meets Salt Bae), this time I’m going to try to be nice to the people in Jimmy Kimmel’s latest Lie Witness New segment instead. So, what did they ask them? What they thought of Rob Kardashian getting nominated to the Supreme Court? Goddamnit, I’m not going to make it through this am I?

*stops hyperventilating into NPR tote* Okay, okay. I can do this. *pukes into bag* Nope, I cant. Screw it, if I can’t beat them, I’m joining them. Here, let’s all look at these naked photos of Justice Diabeetus’ baby mama on Instagram. Haha, I don’t have to think thoughts when I look at her butt. Wheeee!

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

History A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Instagram