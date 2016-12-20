Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Probably Back Together Already

So remember all that shit that happened where Blac Chyna left Rob Kardashian either before or after he hacked into her Instagram and posted all of her private messages on the internet? Good, don’t remember it. In fact, don’t even think about it again because the two of them are already probably back together and hinging everything on a two-month old baby, so this should end well.

On that note, here’s the new, totally changed Rob – which is something you can always believe from a Kardashian – and they really should’ve named this kid Pawn or Prop because did I mention all of this horseshit happened the night before their baby special aired on E!? It happened the night before their baby special aired on E!

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

And if you’re wondering how this proves they’re back together, Blac Chyna regrammed? Is that the right word? God, what have we become as a society? Blac Chyna Instagram-stuffed Rob’s post, so just assume she remembered he’d totally have sex with her without a condom on again. It’s important to make yearly contributions to your 401k. Uterine and/or fiduciary.

❤️ @robkardashian A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:53am PST

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty