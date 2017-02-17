Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are For Real Over This Time Maybe

Kris Jenner photobomb game on fleek.

Normally this is the part of the post where I take the time to recap all of the ways that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship is a strategically designed trainwreck that’s especially disgusting because they went as far as having a baby together even though there was never a chance in Kris Jenner’s kingdom that kid could have a normal life. So let’s dispense with the formalities, and all agree how bad this whole thing has sucked and celebrate the fact that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are finally over. Via PEOPLE:

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Wait, “a source?” This shit was supposed to be goddamn official! I can’t believe I’m falling for this again. Maybe PEOPLE didn’t get the whole story. Let’s try Us Weekly:

“His confidence was shattered for so long, so to have this banging girl all over him has given him a new lease on life,” the source said. Now, however, the pair haven’t been spotted on each other’s social media accounts for some time. Chyna was also spotted having dinner with a man named Jamel Davenport in West Hollywood last Friday.

A source tells Us, however, that Chyna’s relationship with Davenport is not romantic. Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening.

Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening. Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening. Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening. – *looks out window, sees clouds gathering* – Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening. Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening. – thunder cracks, loud cackling from below the floorboards fills house* – Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening…



“Selling socks feeds me souls!”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Instagram