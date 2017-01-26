Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna: ‘1 Year Down LOL’

In case you’re wondering why the hell I put ‘LOL’ in a headline, it’s because that’s exactly how Rob Kardashian announced on Instagram that he and his limited liability partner have successfully fulfilled one year of their contract. It’s actually a joke that works on two levels, because their relationship has been a transparent sham from the start, and it’s also been hilariously awful to the point where they made a whole new human being after it got boring watch Rob go into a diabetic coma every day. So here’s the montage video celebrating their anniversary that I’m pretty sure is set to a Chris Brown song, because if there’s one thing Kris Jenner loves, it’s rubbing it in our faces how badly she’s fucking with us.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Hey, did anyone happen to see their baby in that video? Because I watched it twice and all I saw was a guy repeatedly going over to the strip club ATM mumbling, “Dude, you don’t understand. She, like, gets me.”

