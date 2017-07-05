Rob “Blob” Kardashian Is Hands-Down The Dumbest Kardashian

Wednesday morning Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to publicly call out his childbearing stripper girlfriend, Blac Chyna. A few weeks back they had ‘rekindled’ their relationship because Chyna was out of money and Rob was hungry so they had donuts and some makeup sex. Nobody really cared. Now the brokest Kardashian might be in the running for another coveted Kardashian superlative… dumbest.

The exact timeline of events is a little hazy as Rob writes like a middle school bully who just got called out for being an asshole, but here are the bullet points.

-Rob apparently spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy her superfluous shit like cases of rosé, foreign sports cars with automatic transmission, jewelry, cocaine, ecstasy, molly, and beds for her to have sex with other men in.

-Chyna tells these other men to hit Rob up if they need some extra cash and they do.

-Rob obliges because he’s a spoiled manbaby with bad social skills.

-The inevitable crossing of dicks into Chyna’s vagyna happened and Rob is now acting like a 14-year-old boy who just got dumped for being too clingy.

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

More followed as Rob switched to the emoji-laden “screenshot notepad” approach (because he’s an adult) and I’d rather just spare you the bulk copy and paraphrase the 9 images of text…

“Hello world, I’m Rob. I impregnated a stripper and she keeps playing me for my money and nominal fame. I don’t have real friends because I have the emotional capacity of a rock, so thanks for being my sounding board on this. Oh, I gotta go- mother needs her hair brushed. TTYL!”

Speaking of brushing mother’s hair…