Rita Ora Doing Bikini Things

I can’t wait for these celebs to trickle out of Cannes so that we can stop getting all these pictures from this same Titanic deck pool party that literally EVERYONE is at.

Anyway, here’s British singer Rita Ora in a bumblebee bikini pondering all the mysteries of the universe and stuff. Today she just released this song written by Ed Sheeran and his producer that sounds like the most generic pop song I’ve ever heard. It’s like it was written by a robot – which ACTUALLY EXISTS. One part terrifying and one part genius, I can’t wait till we devolve to a point where we make sexy with our robot bang buddies while listening to robo-RnB. Who needs people- let’s ride this.