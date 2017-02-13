Rita Ora Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Monday’s The Crap We Missed which is full of leftover stuff from the Grammys like John Travolta’s fancy necklace, Nicole Scherzinger braless, and this pic that looks like Gwen Stefani is pooping. Okay, that last one wasn’t from the Grammys, but it’s Gwen Stefani and it looks like she’s pooping, so it could have been taken at a Klan rally and I would have put it in here. I also discovered that there’s a man who goes by the name Fantastic Negrito, so he’s in here as well, because I don’t know a better place in the world for him to exist than this fucked up daily mishmash.

