Rey Robiin Just Hanging Out In Lingerie And Other News

Let the Gilmore Girls die already! [Lainey Gossip]

Marion Cotillard doing Angelina Jolie cosplay. [Dlisted]

Nicki Minaj is just going to ignore Remy Ma. Okay. [TMZ]

Casey Anthony’s parents are thrilled with her interview. [Newser]

Kristen Stewart is talking about Sparkle Vampire Boy again. [Celebuzz]

Goddamn, Bianca Balti. [Celebslam]

Madison Beer is leggy. [Popoholic]

I’ll investigate this part of Russia. For America and stuff. [Hollywood Tuna]

Farrah Abraham is subtle. Very subtle. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet