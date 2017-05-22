After some investigation, Lauren Stoner turned out to be a contestant on a couple reality TV shows in late aughts. You might remember her from such classics as “Paris Hilton’s Contest to Find A British Friend” or “The Spin Crowd”.

The Spin Crowd was the one where they gave a bunch of strippers jobs at a PR firm in L.A. with two fast-talkin, coke-blowin marketing gurus. They were constantly saying demeaning and sexist shit towards the girls on the show, but it was ok because one of the guys was really gay and the other one was really into fashion. The show was eventually cancelled because it was triggering women to go off the f*cking rails after “The Boss” insisted on sending his “assistant” to the botox man so that she could look like “all of the girls”.

Here’s the pilot. Enjoy the flashback to reality TV’s dark ages… which we may have yet to emerge from…