Reese Witherspoon’s Chin Can Retract?! Holy Shit!

If you haven’t seen it by now, Reese Witherspoon posted an Instagram from the premiere of Big Little Lies where yadda yadda yadda, oh my God, a mother and daughter look alike! It’s like they have the same DNA! And while most outlets took that angle, I’m not into burying ledes. Because the real story here is that Reese Witherspoon’s chin apparently retracts into her face, which explains how’s she’s been able to travel through airports. All this time I thought she just yelled, “I’m allowed to stand on American ground!” while TSA agents screamed things like “Duck!” or “No, God, Jesus, Legally Blonde just stabbed Ted in the eye!”

With my ❤️always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Photos: Getty