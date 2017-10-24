Flea’s Naked Penis on a Balcony, Anyone?

Behold… Flea’s naked penis.

Occasionally, here at The Superficial, we like to toss up a fully-nude, celebrity package from time to time… mostly for creamy SEO clicks that buy us fresca and keep our lights on, but also for science. I can’t say I’m a huge fan of what the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been up to since Blood Sugar Sex Magik, but you can’t deny that Flea is probably one of the greatest bass players of his generation.

As for his penis, well… It looks like the kind of penis you’d find on a guy in his 50s. I’m sure he doesn’t have a problem with pictures of his naked body being posted online. Their band used to be known for playing naked when that was the hip thing to do. (Is it still?)

So, yea, there ya go. Flea is naked. Now when you run into someone later today and they ask you what you’ve been up to today, you can tell them: “Well, I saw Flea’s dick earlier. That was something.”

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter