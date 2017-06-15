Rachel McCord Drinking Silly Water and Other News

Rebel Wilson beat out an Australian tabloid in court after some petty friend she had in high school falsified a story about her being a bitch growing up… and lying about her age- women hate that. [LaineyGossip]

I mentioned a while back that we should gird or buttholes for the second coming of Billy Bush, but it looks like TV execs aren’t quite ready to bring back the guy that high fived the president for grabbing pussies. [PageSix]

LeAnn Rimes is still stalking Brandi Glanville and she’s starting to scare people. [Celebitchy]

Check out these Vivid Entertainment SFW porn bloopers from back in the VHS days. Some are kind of hilarious because you can hear the directors losing their shit with these poor girls trying to deliver lines. [DrunkenStepfather]

Ah great, Kim Kardashian got busted for pretending to be black again… and on her daughter’s birthday? C’mon! [TooFab]

Charlize Theron has been taking a heaping hunk of man meat that happens to be Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend to slamtown. [Dlisted]

Looks like Michael Strahan is flippin’ torqued about Alex Rodriguez joining Good Morning America, bra! [E!]

I’m pretty sure these frat-bros from New Jersey will have a special place in hell where they can chill and play Xbox all they want. [Jersey]