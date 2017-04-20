Cue The Chumbawamba: Trumpthumping Tomi Lahren Is Still The Worst

Turns out all that pent up anger towards black people, poor people, educated people, “Mexi-can’t-sit-with-ussers”, and everyone who isn’t white and easily distracted by fake tits is just as real off-camera as it is on camera. The Daily Caller got in touch with some deep-throated Blaze staffers who claimed that Lahren was a “huge diva” in the studio and created a “hostile work environment”… no shit.

Lahren’s treatment of the floor crew was inappropriate and unprofessional, constantly complaining about everything including but not limited to lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting, directing, etc… Lahren was divisive and created conflicts with other media personalities at TheBlaze.

It’s hard to believe it took a village to produce her show on TheBlaze. From my experience in film production (Randy Americano was my porn name), I know that setting up a camera and three lights doesn’t take Terrence Malick to pull off. I was surprised she even had a floor staff, I just figured everything was being operated by her highly-efficient tentacles just below the frame.

*Woof, replace the subject of that last sentence with “Hillary Clinton” and you got a soundbite that could have been taken right out of Tomi’s mouth*

She also insisted that her microwavable fart pad was to be warmed to a specific temperature by some poor intern every time she sat down so that whoever was heating up their leftover ravioli after would taste the smokey nuances of her ass… Okay, I know microwaves don’t work like meat smokers, but it’s still a dick move. Speaking of dicks…

Here is Bill O’Reilly literally meeting with Pope Francis this morning pic.twitter.com/SlNMqAnsKn — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly met Pope Francis yesterday and the Pope was like, “sry bro, who r u?” and that made me smile.