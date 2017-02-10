Purtiest Cowpoke Alec Baldwin Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed featuring Alec Baldwin posing for what I assume was the cover shoot for Rodhouse, the porn parody of Roadhouse. *takes a bow* We’ve also got more Donald Trump and Sean Spicer derping their way through politics, the return of Macy Gray, and a very special Valentine’s Day message from Pheobe Price that’s not at all just another skanky peek at her underwear that you see every other day. Why are you saying that? Shut up, I can’t hear you! *puts fingers in ears, runs away* Lalalalalalala…

Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram