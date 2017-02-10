Purtiest Cowpoke Alec Baldwin Is The Crap We Missed
Advertisement
Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed featuring Alec Baldwin posing for what I assume was the cover shoot for Rodhouse, the porn parody of Roadhouse. *takes a bow* We’ve also got more Donald Trump and Sean Spicer derping their way through politics, the return of Macy Gray, and a very special Valentine’s Day message from Pheobe Price that’s not at all just another skanky peek at her underwear that you see every other day. Why are you saying that? Shut up, I can’t hear you! *puts fingers in ears, runs away* Lalalalalalala…
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram
5 Signs You Belong Together
We've all heard the old saying that there's someone out there for everyone. Here are a few signs you can look for to figure out just how well you and your partner mesh together.
3 Reasons to Stay Single
There are plenty of benefits to being in a relationship, but there are just as many reasons for staying single.
9 Sexual Communication Tips
Talking about sex can be stressful, Here are nine helpful tips to make it easier.
Top 5 Gifts for Couples
Are you looking for something you can share with your partner? Check out these great recommendations to find something that you'll both love.
Top 5 Gifts for Him
Not sure what to get your man? Check out some of the top gift ideas from the guys at Adam & Eve.
Indulge in a little "me time"
Adam & Eve Adult Toys. Always Discreet, Free Shipping and Bonus Gifts.
Advertisement
Advertisement