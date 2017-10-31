The Property Bros. Showed off Their Testicles for Halloween

While I think that the Property Brothers, Johnathan and Drew Scott, should have gone as defective Jared Kushner sex-bots (the resemblance is there, admit it), instead they insisted on keeping it simple with some Wonder Woman getups. Paparazzi caught this snap of Johnathan (or Drew, I don’t know which is which) giving a Sally O’Malley and revealing his weirdly brown grundle to the camera.

After close analysis I’ve determined that the Property Bros: A) Make for extremely unattractive women. B) Went to extensive lengths to tame their testicles within their leotards. C) Probably still got laid.

Also…

Wendy Williams fainted on live TV this morning. Was it karma or did she huff too much puffy paint off her costume? [Celebuzz]

Jeremy Piven is being accused of sexual harassment from his days working on the feminist manifesto Entourage. [PageSix]

Remember when The Weeknd broke up with Selena Gomez? It looks like he’s taking it pretty well. [TMZ]

CamSoda has to reimburse subscribers who paid to see Farrah Abraham shove things in her butt after she decided to just talk (in lingerie) about her sex toy line the entire time. [TMTN]

A fan fell from a balcony at a Travis Scott show and is now paralyzed after Scott had his security bring him up to the stage so he could give him some of his jewelry. [HHMW]

Now that Kevin Spacey is out of House of Cards, here’s what the spinoff might look like. [Pajiba]

I guess to be an astronaut you have to solve a special riddle (as well as be wicked smaht). [WarpedSpeed]