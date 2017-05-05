Please Don’t Let Harry Styles Ruin This Movie

The only way I could differentiate which one Harry was in One Direction was the fact that he had big hair and he tried to bang Lindsey Lohan once. I think they did that on purpose… So now Harry (if that’s even his real name) is playing a soldier who shits his pants when German bombers appear over Dunkirk. A new trailer is out and it’s got all the things on my wish list for a Christopher Nolan WWII flick: the “oh shit- we’re fucked” wide shot, Mark Rylance dressing super English and driving a funny little boat, Cillian Murphy being a whiney dick, and HARRY STYLES GETTING CRUSHED BY THE HULL OF A SHIP! Toss on the sultry sounds of Hans Zimmer on top of this and I’m all in…

