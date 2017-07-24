If You Give Charlie Riina 138 Water She’ll Take Her Top Off

Also…

Bono is in France saving Africa again. [AP]

“I’m just not feeling it anymore,” is the kind of excuse you’d expect for Justin Bieber to cancel his final 14 shows. [TMZ]

I don’t care what anyone else says, Reese Witherspoon’s still got it. [DrunkenStepfather]

Lana Del Rey put a hex on Donald Trump – which gets an A for effort, but let’s leave it to the pros Lana. [PageSix]

Dunkirk killed it last weekend, I have my theories as to why, but also it’s a really good movie. [Pajiba]

Real Housewife Theresa Guidice is capitalizing off of her Jersey-ness, who buys these books?? [Starcasm]

Last week Jennifer Lawrence puked at the 1984 Broadway production and now I guess it’s a publicity move to get sick at the show. [EvilBeet]

“Cosplaya’s gonna play” (and have really weird sex) at Comic-Con. [EntertainmentWeekly]