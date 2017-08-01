More Photos of Sia Without Her Face Covered

I’ll admit it, I don’t know much about Sia. I’ve always thought of her as like a more avant-garde version of Lady Gaga covered in beaver pelts. She’s had her fingers in some of the biggest pop songs in the last couple years while pulling off this Thelonious-Monk-meets-Andy-Warhol stage routine. She also had that music video where Maddie Ziegler dance battles hungover Shia LaBeouf in the thunderdome, so I guess she’s pretty cool…

Anyway she is best known for performing behind massive wigs or masks that cover her face. It’s for art, though. She totally doesn’t look like a trashcan nacho Amy Schumer. Nope… not at all…