Phoebe Price Gets Inappropriate With a Turkey

Nobody knows how to work a paparazzo like Phoebe Price. Here we have her casually shopping for a Thanksgiving turkey while wearing a festive hat and stripper clothes. Lucky for us, this intrepid photographer was in the right place and the right time to catch the American treasure that is Phoebe Price schlep a 20-lb. turkey down the isle of some poor, unsuspecting supermarket. Keep it up Phoebe, today you may be showing off your cleavage while holding a dead bird, but tomorrow… you might get recognized at a Buffalo Wild Wings!

Also…

Kevin Spacey has been spotted at the same Arizona rehab resort as Harvey Weinstein. Is this where pets go to die too? [PageSix]

No one is surprised that T. Swift’s new album is selling like crazy, but that’s not stopping Kanye fans from bumping her off the Spotify chart by streaming the hell out of this old song. [HHMW]

How does it feel to know that the Kardashians will make it to space before you do? [Celebuzz!]

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson had a really disturbing foursome. [TooFab]

Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance line is ultimate commercialization of bullshit. [TMZ]

Does anyone wanna buy Farrah Abraham some taco bell or something? She’s broke. [TMTN]

I’m excited about this show and you should be too. [Pajiba]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter