People Wore Interesting Things to Rihanna’s Party Last Night
Also…
Never ever EVER confuse Busy Phillips with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. [Dlisted]
Blac Chyna has settled her custody battle over the anchor baby she has with RoBlob Kardashian. [Jezebel]
Check out Natasha Lyonne’s directorial debut. [OMGblog]
An interesting review of Shia LaBeouf’s new movie Borg/McEnroe will make you say, “meh.” [LaineyGossip]
Are people still on this story about Ozzy Osbourne banging hairstylists? I think the only thing interesting about this story is the fact that he can still bang anything at all. [PageSix]
Remember those wAcKy PrAnK parents who publicly abused their kids on YouTube? They still suck. [WWTDD]
Everybody needs to chill out, Beyonce and Jay-Z never stiffed their waitstaff… [GossipCop]
Farrah Abraham’s mother is “shocked” about her new camgirl gig but is happy she’s being professional? I don’t even know anymore. [HollywoodGossip]
I wasn’t planning on seeing Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, a movie about the Getty kidnapping, but the trailer has me reconsidering. [Variety]
