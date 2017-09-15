People Wore Interesting Things to Rihanna’s Party Last Night

Also…

Never ever EVER confuse Busy Phillips with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. [Dlisted]

Blac Chyna has settled her custody battle over the anchor baby she has with RoBlob Kardashian. [Jezebel]

Check out Natasha Lyonne’s directorial debut. [OMGblog]

An interesting review of Shia LaBeouf’s new movie Borg/McEnroe will make you say, “meh.” [LaineyGossip]

Are people still on this story about Ozzy Osbourne banging hairstylists? I think the only thing interesting about this story is the fact that he can still bang anything at all. [PageSix]

Remember those wAcKy PrAnK parents who publicly abused their kids on YouTube? They still suck. [WWTDD]

Everybody needs to chill out, Beyonce and Jay-Z never stiffed their waitstaff… [GossipCop]

Farrah Abraham’s mother is “shocked” about her new camgirl gig but is happy she’s being professional? I don’t even know anymore. [HollywoodGossip]

I wasn’t planning on seeing Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, a movie about the Getty kidnapping, but the trailer has me reconsidering. [Variety]