People Wearing Weird Shit at the MTV EMAs

The MTV EMAs were held last night in London and they were pretty much just like the American version, except with a little extra euroflair and a lot more exposed breasts. I don’t know a couple of these people in this gallery, but I assume they’re probably big across the pond and don’t speak enough English to make it big in the American mainstream. Regardless, they still kind of look like everyone else. Demi Lovato even took a page right out of the Kardashian book of style and opted to just go with a sport coat over her boobs. I’m quite disappointed I was not invited…

