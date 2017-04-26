People Are Being Crybabies Over Wes Anderson’s New Movie

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is his first stop-motion film since 2009’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox”. It’s the story of a boy who is on a quest to find his dog and I’m sure he’s wearing some pretty hip clothes and has an eccentric father who doesn’t understand him. Although the Isle of Dogs is in London, the movie is set in Japan and I’m sure we can make a more educated assessment as to why this decision was made once oh- I don’t know, the movie gets released or something?

I guess some leftover butthurt sauce from “Dr. Strange” and “Ghost in The Shell” has already been peppered atop this movie for casting Tilda Swinton and Scarlett Johansson for their respective characters in those movies. Sure, it sucks that actors and actresses of Asian descent aren’t proportionally represented properly in Hollywood, but if you haven’t figured out by now that the whole machine is a money-making tits/ass factory, I don’t know how you’re reading this with your head that far up your ass. It should also be noted that most of the characters in this movie are animated dogs, so there’s that…

It’s not like Wes Anderson has made his mark as king of diversity and inclusion either, this is the Tyler Perry of hipsters we’re talking about here. Check out the cast list:

Were you holding onto your chair? Did those SEVEN Asian names make your colon collapse? How about seeing Courtney B. Vance’s name on there? Bet that made your diversity boner invert itself inside your body…

The point is that we don’t know shit about the plot of this movie and the cast (while including the usual white-boy suspects of an Anderson flick) looks like it’s not a complete Kenny G crowd. People need to chill out about jumping into the “whitewash” spin cycle before being able to assess whether or not this movie needs to be given a spanking for not being woke enough. Yea, “Ghost in The Shell” was all sorts of bullshit and trying to pass Tilda Swinton as a bald monk was pretty unbelievable – but I think Wes Anderson is smart enough to not write any Mr. Yunioshi characters into what looks like a stop-motion Kurosawa homage… with some eccentric daddy issues added in there, of course.