How Has Patrick Stewart Adopting A Dog Not Melted The Internet?

If there are two things the internet loves more than anything else, it’s porn and more porn, and everything else is just window dressing to make it look like we’re actually using this thing for something useful. (Ha! Could you imagine?) But further down the list are dogs and Patrick Stewart, so here’s a video of Captain Picard adopting a pitbull that I’m sure will do some things for some people.

Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I'm in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/VQUBDvZhi9 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 8, 2017

And if you’re not a pet person like me, here’s Patrick Stewart talking about poop because what I definitely am is 11.

“Oh, you care about all living creatures of the earth? I laugh at stuff that comes out of butts.” – The most accurate representation of myself you’ll ever see

